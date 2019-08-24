British Airways Pilots To Embark On Industrial Action

British Airways pilots on Friday said they will strike for three days in September in a dispute over pay, in a move that could affect tens of thousands of travellers.

The strikes on September 9, 10 and 27 were announced by the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa), which said there had been a 93-percent vote in favour of industrial action.

“It is completely unacceptable that Balpa is destroying the travel plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action,” said the airline.

“We are extremely sorry that after many months of negotiations, based on a very fair offer, Balpa has decided on this reckless course of action,” it said.

READ ALSO: 12 Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Niger Village

British Airways said it would change schedules to try and ensure as many people as possible can take their flights but warned that “many” customers will not be able to travel.

“We will be offering refunds and re-bookings for passengers booked on cancelled flights,” it said.

Balpa said the strikes were “a last resort” but added that pilots had made “sacrifice after sacrifice” in recent years.

Balpa estimated each day of strike action would cost the company around £40 million (44 million euros, $49 million).

AFP