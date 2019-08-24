Edo Assembly: I Don’t Think There Is Any Crisis – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has dismissed the rumour of crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor said this while receiving the report of a reconciliatory committee set up to look into all post-election matters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat in Benin.

Addressing journalists in the state on Saturday, he said the APC is ready to reconcile its aggrieved members, stressing that there is no crisis rocking the party or the House of Assembly.

“It has ended actually. We are just waiting for the members to come back and get inaugurated. I don’t think there is any crisis.

“For those people who don’t want to make peace or people who don’t want to belong to a family, as long as the party gives an opportunity to be members of that family, if it’s not utilised, there is not much we can do,” he said.

The governor’s comment come two weeks after meeting with APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, following weeks of disagreement.

Obaseki after the meeting said there is no rift between himself and his successor Governor Godwin Obaseki and there is nothing unusual about them holding a meeting.

Oshiomhole, who described Obaseki as his brother said the alleged rift between them is the creation of people with personal interest.