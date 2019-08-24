Gunmen Abduct Anti-Graft Agency Official, Six Others In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a member staff of one of the nation’s anti-corruption agencies in Kaduna State.

The victim, who is an investigator working with the Kaduna zonal office of the agency, was said to have been abducted along with six others by gunmen in military uniform on Friday night at Danbushiya village in Kaduna North Local Government Area.

A spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mr Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that the armed men blocked the access road to the Babatunde Fashola Housing Estate in Danbushiya Village on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis and intercepted a Honda Accord and five other vehicles and kidnapped seven persons in the process.

Sabo added that police patrol teams within the metropolis led By the Divisional Police Officer were quickly mobilised to the scene of the incident, but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victims.

He said two of the kidnap victims were later released by the hoodlums following intense patrols within the general area.

The command’s spokesman, however, did not say if the abducted staff of the anti-graft agency was among the two victims that regained freedom.

According to him, the sum of $10,000 and N647,300 was recovered in one of the vehicles that were abandoned by the suspected kidnappers.

Meanwhile, Sabo said a combined team of operatives from the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit and local vigilantes have been dispatched to the scene for a search operation, with a view to arresting the perpetrators and rescue the remaining five victims.