Three Killed In Libya’s Air Raid

Channels Television  
Updated August 24, 2019

 

Three civilians were killed Saturday in an air raid south of the Libyan capital, a source in the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord said.

“Several air strikes have targeted different positions in the Al-Swani area (25 kilometres from Tripoli), killing three civilians who were in a vehicle en route from Al-Krimiya,” GNA spokesman Mustafa al-Mejii told AFP.

“One of the raids hit a house in the area,” he added, accusing eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar of being behind the strikes and others targeting residential areas of the capital and its suburbs.

READ ALSO: British Airways Pilots To Embark On Industrial Action

Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on April 4 to conquer Tripoli.

After more than four months of clashes, the opposing sides remain embroiled in a stalemate on the capital’s southern outskirts.

Since April, the fighting has killed at least 1,093 people and wounded 5,752, while some 120,000 others have been displaced, according to the World Health Organization.

AFP



More on Africa

Bashir Defence Asks Sudan Court For Bail Release

Gambian President Appoints Controversial Interior Minister

Man Who Swallowed 68 Cocaine Packets Arrested In Thailand

Terrorists Ambush, Kill Five Soldiers In Mali

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement