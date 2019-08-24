Truck Crushes Soldier To Death In Ogun

A soldier identified as R. A. Nata’Ala was crushed to death on Friday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The incident was said to have occurred when a heavily loaded truck lost control around Iyana Mortuary area of the metropolis.

Channels Television gathered that the truck marked JJJ 833 XW and laden with stone granite, was coming from Idi-Aba end of Ajebo-Ijaiye Road, when the incident occurred around 10:30am.

It was learnt that the driver of the truck who lost control due to brake failure, veered off his lane and killed the soldier.

The security operative, who was said to be riding a motorcycle alongside other vehicles, had been stopped at the intersection by the traffic light when the truck hit him.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that a female who was on the motorcycle with the soldier escaped death as she jumped off the bike before the truck dragged the motorcycle towards a culvert where the victim was slammed.

The female passenger, who was said to also be a soldier, immediately called some of their colleagues from 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, who hurriedly came to evacuate the remains of the deceased.

The driver of the truck was reported to have abandoned the truck and bolted from the scene for fear of being lynched by angry mob.

Another eyewitness who was at the scene of the accident said there was panic in the area as residents and motorists feared military officers may unleash terror in the area.

The spokesman for the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident.

He also said the remains of the deceased have been taken to the morgue at State General Hospital, Ijaye.