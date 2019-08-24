Trump Threatens To Increase Tariffs On French Wine

Channels Television  
Updated August 24, 2019
President Donald Trump has floated the idea of a tariff of as much as 100% on French wine while speaking at a recent fundraiser/AFP

 

US President Donald Trump threatened to slap heavy tariffs on French wine in response to taxes on American tech companies just before heading to France for a summit of G7 leaders.

“Those are great American companies, and frankly, I don’t want France going out and taxing our companies. Very unfair,” he told reporters outside the White House shortly before boarding his helicopter.

READ ALSO: EU To Respond To US Tariffs On French Wine

“And if they do that, we’ll be taxing their wine or doing something else. We’ll be taxing their wine like they’ve never seen before. That’s for us to tax them, not for France to tax them.”



More on World News

US Holds Talks With Taliban Over Peace In Afghanistan

Police Fire Tear Gas As Clashes Return To Hong Kong Streets

Britain’s Prince Andrew Under Fire Over Relationship With Epstein

‘I’m Very Concerned’, Johnson Reacts To US Tariffs On China

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement