BREAKING: Court Declines To Hear Sowore’s Application Challenging Detention By DSS

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has declined hearing the application challenging the detention of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore by the Department of State Security Services (DSS)

The application was filed by Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

Ruling on the application on Wednesday, Justice Evelyn Maha said proceeding with the hearing of the application amounts to reviewing the order of a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

Justice Maha insisted that the matter is already before Justice Taiwo Taiwo who granted the initial exparte order empowering the DSS to detain Sowore for 45 days and subject to review.

Sowore had earlier challenged the powers of the DSS to arrest, investigate and prosecute him or any person under the Terrorism Prevention Act as amended.

Sowore, in documents filed on his behalf by human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, contended that the DSS was not one of the law enforcement agencies recognised and listed in Section 40 of the Terrorism Prevention Act as amended.

“Although we are not unaware that the Department of State Service (DSS) is listed in Section 40 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, we submit that the DSS is not a juristic person having not been created by any Act of the National Assembly,” the suit filed at a Federal High Court in Abuja read.