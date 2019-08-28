BREAKING: Police Rescue Three Kidnap Victims in Kaduna

The police authorities in Kaduna state say they have rescued three among the seven people that were abducted by suspected kidnappers along Kaduna-Abuja highway on Tuesday.

The Command, however, says that three other persons were still being held by the kidnappers.

Confirming the development in a statement issued on Wednesday night, the Kaduna State police command spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, says the three rescued persons who were among the six abducted victims were released by their abductors due to the prompt response and combing of the scene of the incident by policemen and other security agents.

The communique further states that both the rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were recovered and taken to the police station.

It also adds that concerted efforts are being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Police Mobile Force and Rapid Response Team to rescue the remaining victims and also apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

On Tuesday, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted seven persons, including three final year students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

They were abducted along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.