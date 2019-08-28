Gunmen Kill POS Operator In Ondo

Gunmen on Wednesday reportedly shot and killed a yet to be identified lady in the Oke-Ogba area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The deceased was said to be operating a Point Of Sales(POS) unit when the incident happened.

Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said the police have immediately commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder and to equally apprehend the perpetrators.

He also appealed to residents of the area and the entire Akure city not to panic as the police is ready and capable of handling the security situation adequately.