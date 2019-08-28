Kogi Governorship: APC NWC Clears 10th Aspirant To Contest Primaries

Updated August 28, 2019

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the 10th governorship aspirant to contest the Kogi State primaries.

Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera will be joining nine others that are eligible to contest the governorship primaries.

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, says, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera successfully met the conditions provided by the Party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates within the time granted to clarify his claims.

See the full list of those cleared and those not cleared below…

 

CLEARED

  1. Yahaya Bello
  2. Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim
  3. Yahaya Odidi Audu
  4. Sani Lulu Abdullahi
  5. Engr. Abubakar Bashir
  6. Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed
  7. Yakubu Mohammed
  8. Hassan Abdullahi
  9. Ekele Aishat Blessing
  10. Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera

 

NOT CLEARED

  1. Prof. Mohammed Seidu Onaili
  2. Usman Oyibe Jibrin
  3. Mustapha Mona Audu
  4. Rukkaya Ibrahim
  5. Gen. Patrick Adenu Akpa
  6. Muhammed Abubakar Unukwu Audu


