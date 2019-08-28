Kogi Governorship: APC NWC Clears 10th Aspirant To Contest Primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the 10th governorship aspirant to contest the Kogi State primaries.

Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera will be joining nine others that are eligible to contest the governorship primaries.

READ ALSO: APC NWC Clears Nine Aspirants For Kogi Governorship Primary

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, says, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera successfully met the conditions provided by the Party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates within the time granted to clarify his claims.

See the full list of those cleared and those not cleared below…

CLEARED

Yahaya Bello Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim Yahaya Odidi Audu Sani Lulu Abdullahi Engr. Abubakar Bashir Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed Yakubu Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi Ekele Aishat Blessing Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera

NOT CLEARED