PHOTOS: President Buhari Attends TICAD Opening Ceremony In Japan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday joined other leaders at the opening session and plenary of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama, Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister declared the conference opened and disclosed that the Asian country has given Africa many interventions including the clearing of land mines, health care, water supply, building infrastructure and capacity building.

He also described TICAD as a conference that believes in Africa and one that will continue to guide Africa and Japan.

Leaders who also gave opening speeches at the conference include Al Fatah Elsisi of Egypt; UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and the Africa Union Chairperson, Musa Faki Mohammed among others.

President Buhari is expected to deliver Nigeria’s statement during Plenary Session Three and appraise Nigeria-Japan relations during the conference.

See photos from the conference below…