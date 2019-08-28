Suspected Bandits Attack Katsina Village, Abduct 15 Women
Suspected bandits have attacked Wurma village in Kurfi LGA and abducted 15 women and unspecified number of domestic animals in Katsina State.
Confirming the incidence in a press release, the Public Relations Officer of the Katsina police command, SP Gambo Isah noted that a team of operation Puff Adder led by the DPO of the affected LGA chased after the hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel as a result of which the team rescued ten (10) of the women alive and unhurt.
“While the hoodlums escaped into the rough Rugu forest, search parties have been dispatched into the surrounding bushes with a view to rescue others.”
Isah further stated that the incidence took place on Tuesday night at about 12:15am.
