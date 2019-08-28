‘We Believe In Africa,’ Prime Minster Abe Says At TICAD Opening Ceremony

The seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, Japan has officially been declared open by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Japanese Prime Minister at the ceremony describes TICAD as a conference that believes in Africa and one that will continue to guide Africa and Japan.

Abe also listed Japanese interventions in Africa.

Some of the interventions listed by Abe include clearing of land mines, health care, water supply, building infrastructure and capacity building in Africa.

Leaders who also gave opening speeches at the conference include Al Fatah Elsisi of Egypt; UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and the Africa Union Chairperson, Musa Faki Mohammed among others.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is also at the conference. He is accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; Kwara State governor AbdulRaham AbdulRazaq and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top government officials.

President Buhari is expected to deliver Nigeria’s Statement during Plenary Session Three in which he would appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.