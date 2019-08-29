Army Launches New Strategy To ‘Wipe Out’ Boko Haram

The Nigeria Army has pledged to root out Boko Haram terrorists from the northeast part of the country through its new operational strategies.

The General Officer Commanding seven Division covering Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, Brigadier General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim, told Channels Television in an interview on Thursday.

According to him, the new strategies introduced are the Super camp, Response Areas with the ultimate aim of “forcing them to surrender and strangulate them from economic activities” as shown by intelligence.

The GOC has been touring units under the seven DIV Garrison, engaging troops of 211 and 251 battalion and taking stock of equipment available for the fighting troops.

“You know I am just coming to the Theater and I am coming at a time when we have a change in our strategy.

“What we have now is the Super Camp Strategy, a concept in warfare whereby we have strongly held positions where we are able to have reasonable resources and we project power out,” he added.

He further talked about the Response Area strategy which he said will be manned on wheels through patrols culminating into raids and ambushes denying the insurgents freedom of movement.