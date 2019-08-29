IGP Orders Deployment Of Police Helicopters To Tackle Crimes

As part of efforts aimed at effectively curtailing crimes in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of Police aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the South-West and North-West of the country.

This comes after the murder of a catholic priest, Rev. Father, David Tanko, in the early hours of Thursday by suspected bandits in Taraba.

The IGP called on Nigerians not to panic, assuring the nation that the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act will not go undetected and unpunished.

He also enjoined the people to be calm and give maximum support to the Police in the bid towards unravelling the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate killing of the Priest.

“The Force therefore enjoins citizens not to panic but to go about their lawful businesses as the aerial surveillance is geared towards improving the security of lives and property in the affected areas”.

He added that “the Police Air-Wing Operational Base in Abuja caters for Abuja – Kaduna highways as well as the adjoining States in the North-West and North-Central, the new base in Ondo State will cater for the adjoining states and highways straddling the South-West”.