IGP Orders Taraba Police Command To Fish Out Killers Of Clergyman

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Taraba Police Command to fish out the killers of the Catholic Priest, Rev. Father David Tanko.

Rev Father Tanko was murdered by suspected bandits in the early hours of Wednesday, at Kpankufu Village along Wukari Road on his way to Kofai Amadu Village in Taraba State.

The IGP in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, condoled the Catholic Family in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

He also expressed deep concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on clergymen in some parts of the country and has directed Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to henceforth pay special attention to the clergy and increase security around worship centres nationwide.

The IGP further directed the DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to provide additional forensic and other investigative assets to the Taraba State Command to aid investigations into the incident.

He enjoined the people to be calm and give maximum support to the Police in the bid towards unravelling the authors of the crime, their motives and circumstances surrounding the unfortunate killing of the Priest.

He also reassured the nation that the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act will not go undetected and unpunished.