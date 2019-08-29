Kogi APC Primary Records Peaceful Turnout As Collation Of Votes Commences

The primary election of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State recorded a peaceful turnout as collation of votes has commenced.

The exercise commenced as early as 8 am on Thursday with accreditation of over 4000 delegates from the 239 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state.

READ ALSO: Governor Lalong Appoints New SSG, Chief Of Staff

Chairman of the APC primary election committee for Kogi State and the Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru while addressing the 10 participating aspirants, assured them that the committee will be transparent at all level of the election.

Also speaking the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, urged the party members to be rest assured that the primary election will concluded in an atmosphere of peace and orderliness.

Meanwhile, sorting of votes have started in the last three hours but seven ballot boxes still remained unsorted as at the time of filing this report.

The total delegates is 3,837 while 3,596 was accredited for the election.

However the breakdown shows that statutory delegates 126, State Executives 37, while local government delegates 567 as wards delegates 3,107.