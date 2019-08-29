Masari Summons Fulani Leaders, Vows To Tackle Banditry In Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari on Thursday summoned leaders from Fulani community in nine Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The meeting which was held at the state secretariat complex was aimed at solving the insecurity issues affecting the state.

Governor Masari told the leaders that “Enough is enough” and vowed to deal decisively and ruthlessly with bandits and kidnappers tormenting the state.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Clergyman In Taraba, Set Him, Vehicle Ablaze

The meeting according to the Governor is expected to be of great impact towards restoring peace not only in the affected LGAs but also the entire 34 LGAs in the state.

He believes that the security of lives and property of the Katsina citizens lies not only in the hands of government or security personnel alone but also everyone.

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman called for collective efforts in curbing and fighting the menace.

He therefore appealed to the state House Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the the signed mandatory death sentences for cattle rustling and kidnapping bill into law.