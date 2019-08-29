Sanchez Joins Inter On Loan From United

Updated August 29, 2019
(file photo) Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez has joined Italian giants Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United/ AFP

 

Alexis Sanchez joined Italian giants Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United, both clubs announced on Thursday.

Sanchez, 30, has endured a miserable time in Manchester since joining the Red Devils in January 2018 as reportedly the highest paid player in the Premier League.

The Chilean scored just five goals in 45 appearances for United and has not featured so far this season.

AFP



