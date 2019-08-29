Serena Survives US Open Challenge From Teen McNally
Serena Williams withstood a brave display from 17-year-old American wildcard Caty McNally at the US Open on Wednesday to keep her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title intact.
READ ALSO: Federer Rallies Past Dzumhur To Reach US Open Third Round
Williams, a six-time champion in New York, recovered from dropping the opening set to prevail 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 and set up a third-round showdown with either 29th seed Hsieh Su-Wei or Karolina Muchova.
AFP
More on Sports
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Advertisement