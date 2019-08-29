Xenophobia: Nigerians In South Africa Storm High Commission In Protest

A group of Nigerians on Thursday staged a protest at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital.

The protesters, mostly victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa said they are angered by the recent massive looting of foreign-owned shops in the city by some South Africans.

Many of the protesters lamented that they have lost their goods and business investments to the looting spree which occurred on Wednesday at Pretoria Business district.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Engaging In Criminal Activities Abroad Do Not Represent Our Values – Buhari

The protesters in separate interviews told Channels Television that the protest was needed because they are now feeling unsafe in the foreign country.

They claimed that Nigerian representatives are South Africa are slow towards responding to their plight.

“They came to my shop and burnt everything to zero,” one of the victims told Channels Television.

“We are appealing to our Consulate via the High Commission here to please intervene in this whole situation. We are so unsafe in this country,” another victim lamented.

However, Defence Adviser, Nigerian High Commission in South Africa, Abubakar Mustapha condemned the protesters for venting anger on the commission by destroying some properties.

“The way they went about it (the protest) was quite unfortunate, they scaled the fence and almost destroyed the gate,” Mustapha said adding that the quick intervention of security officers curtailed the incident.

Nigeria High Commission officers later visited the scenes of the looting spree to see the level of destruction on shops owned by Nigerians.

The acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Umar Bako later assured those who came to complain of their losses that quick actions will be taken to intervene into the matter.

Violence was recorded on Tuesday in Pretoria Business district as South African indigenes who were apparently angered by the death of a taxi operator by a yet to be identified man on Tuesday resorted to looting shops owned by foreigners in their country.

South Africa police have since arrested 17 people in connection with the looting spree.