BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Lawmaker In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Suleiman Dabo along Kaduna-Zaria highway.

The lawmaker who represents Zaria Constituency was whisked away by the gunmen while driving in his Toyota Camry car near Farakwai village along the highway around 12:30 noon on Friday.

Spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo while confirming the incident to Channels Television said that the vehicle and identity card belonging to the abducted lawmaker were recovered at the scene of the incident by police Patrol Team who were dispatched to the area.

Sabo added that a combined Team of conventional Policemen, police mobile force, Special Anti Robbery Squad and anti-kidnapping Unit of the Command are currently combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim and arresting the criminals.