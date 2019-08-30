Explosion Rocks Crude Oil Pipeline In Delta

A crude trunk line operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has exploded at the Abura crude trunk line in Otu-Jeremi town Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Channels Television gathered that the oil pipeline exploded on Friday, dumping crude oil into the surroundings of Otu-Jeremi community, causing tension for residents, especially those living metres from the affected line.

It is not clear yet the extent of damage caused by the explosion or if there are casualties.

Sources in the area say security agencies have already taken charge of the scene of the incident, and that firefighters are trying to put out the resulting blaze.

As at the time of this report, NNPC has yet to comment on the incident.