Four South African Police Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Nigerian Businessman

Channels Television  
Updated August 30, 2019
PHOTO USED TO DEPICT THE STORY: Minibus taxi drivers argue with South African Police Service members during a taxi drivers’ riot near the Bloed Taxi Rank on August 28, 2019. PHOTO: Phill Magakoe/AFP

 

Following the recent murder of Pius Abiaziem, a Nigerian businessman in South Africa, four police officers linked to the murder have been arrested.

This was disclosed on Friday in a statement signed by media assistant, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Gabriel Odu.

In reaction to the arrest, the Chairman and CEO, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African Police to expedite action on the matter.

Dabiri also called for speed in the trial of the four policemen and others arrested for various offenses committed against Nigerians living in South Africa

It could be recalled that Abiaziem was killed in Eastern Cape last week allegedly by four South African Policemen who were interrogating him in his house.



