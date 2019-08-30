Gunmen Kill 5, Burn Houses In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

At least five people have been killed and many houses burnt down following an attack by gunmen at Kiri village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, says the attackers stormed the village at about 5 pm on Thursday, and started shooting in every direction, killing five people in the process.

He also added that the hoodlums escaped into a nearby hill which bounds Kaduna State with Riyom Local government Area of Plateau State upon sighting

a team of Policemen that were dispatched to the village.

The statement also says that the Kaduna police Command has taken firm control of the situation by fortifying security around the area in order to avoid further breach of peace, while assuring the residents that the culprits will be fished out to face justice.