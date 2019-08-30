Tribunal Strikes Out Petition Challenging Al-Makura’s Victory

National and State Houses of Assembly Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital on Friday struck out the petition challenging the election of Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as the Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District.

Suleiman Adokwe, candidate of PDP had approached the tribunal challenging the victory of Al-Makura, former governor of Nasarawa State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP candidate, who was also a three-term Senator from the Senatorial Zone, was challenging the election over alleged unlawful declaration of Al-Makura as the winner of the election; non-compliance with electoral act; intimidation of voters; unlawful cancellation of votes and malpractice in the election.

The presiding Judge, David Ugoh, said the petitioner failed to prove that the respondent has not scored the highest lawful votes cast at the election.

He added that the petitioner has also failed to prove non-compliance with the electoral act, how voters were prevented from voting, the illegal cancellation of results and how malpractice was carried out.

He also maintained that the petitioner has failed to provide witnesses from the various polling units to prove their allegation, but brought a witness who was not a polling unit agent.

The tribunal, therefore, affirmed that the petition was lacking in merit and upheld the election of Senator Al-Makura.

Reacting shortly after the judgment, Israel Usman, Counsel to Adokwe (Petitioner) said they are not happy with the judgment. He added that they will study the judgment and decide on the next line of action.