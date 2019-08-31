$9.6bn Judgment: We’ll Soon Expose, Prosecute Everybody Involved In Failed Contract – Magu

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Acting Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, says the commission will expose and prosecute all those behind a contract whose alleged breach led to the $9.6billion British court judgment against Nigeria.

The court judgment is a fallout of the contract purportedly entered into in July 2010 between the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID).

But according to Mr Magu, the company was originally registered as a conduit pipe to siphon public funds.

He said this during an anti-corruption road walk organised by the Kaduna Zonal office of the EFCC on Friday.

The EFCC boss, however, stated that the commission has gone far in its investigation and will soon expose those behind the contract and the court judgement irrespective of whether they are serving in the present government or had served in the past administrations.

“They have adopted another measure… they want to rob this country. Otherwise, why should someone go from behind and connive with government officials and demand a judgement of $9.6 billion?

“Do you know how much that is? If we want to build a general hospital in every village in Nigeria, that money is enough.

“A very serious investigation is going on and very soon we will expose them all,” he said.

Others who joined the walk include officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and National Youth Service Corps, as part of efforts to foster inter-agency collaboration in the anti-corruption fight.