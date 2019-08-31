EFCC Arrests Notorious Internet Fraudster Wanted By FBI

One of the suspected internet fraudsters, wanted by the Federal Bureau Of Investigation, (FBI) Joseph Oyediran, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin zonal office in Kwara State.

The zonal head of the EFCC in Ilorin, Isyaku Sharu, disclosed this during a press conference on Friday to give updates on the EFCC/FBI collaboration in the fight against internet fraud and cybercrime.

According to Sharu, Oyediran had allegedly benefited about N60 million from the loot via Western Union transfers.

He further explained that the commission is committed to ensuring effective coordination of the Nigerian end of the investigation with the FBI and other partner international law enforcement agencies involved in the worldwide crackdown down on internet fraud.

He says within seven months of its operations in Ilorin, it has revved up efforts to rid the country of cybercrime which has resulted in the arrest of more than 50 persons involved in internet fraud.

Of the 50 persons, 25, according to Sharu have been successfully prosecuted.