Lagos Intercepts Truck Carrying Motorcycles, 123 Persons

Security operatives in Lagos, have intercepted a truck carrying 123 persons and 48 motorbikes from Jigawa State.

According to a statement by the government, the truck was seized following a tip-off by members of the public who raised concerns over the way the occupants of the truck were seen to have been conducting themselves

Two of the masterminds behind the act explained that they were heading to Alaba in Ojo Local Government Area of the state after which they had planned to return to the north to bring in the next set.

The suspects are currently being detained at the office of the Lagos State Environment Sanitation and Special Offenses Taskforce, where further investigation will take place.

One of the detained occupants, Shuaibu Haruna claimed that he had left Jigawa State with his motorcycle to work in Lagos to enable him to cater for his family.