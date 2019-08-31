Police Release 121 Jigawa Indigenes Arrested In Lagos

The police have released the 121 indigenes of Jigawa State arrested in Lagos State.

Mr Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

The persons were arrested on Friday by a team of policemen attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences.

The police team was on traffic enforcement duty along Moshalashi Road in the Agege area of Lagos before the arrest was made.

Elkana explained that the police intercepted a truck loaded with 121 males between the ages of 16 and 35 while 48 motorcycles were seized.

In the course of investigation, he noted that the persons were discovered to have travelled from Jigawa to Lagos in search of a better living.

The Command’s spokesman said, “The vehicle and passengers were searched but nothing incriminating was found. They were profiled with a view to ascertaining who they are, where they come from, their background and their mission in Lagos.

“They all came from Jigawa State, north-west region of Nigeria and are mostly artisans, commercial motorcyclists and traders. They are in the state in pursuit of greener pasture.”

Elkana disclosed that some of the persons were already based in Lagos with their families while others came for the first time.

According to him, the police released all of the arrested persons after they found out that there is nothing incriminating about their intentions of coming to Lagos.

“The police being satisfied with their legitimate mission in the state has allowed them to proceed to their various destinations.

“The Command will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives and properties of the good people of Lagos State,” the Command’s spokesman said.

Although 123 people have been reported earlier, it is believed that the driver of the truck and his travel partner were arrested with the 121 people the police referred to in their statement.