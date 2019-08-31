Tanker Explosion: One Killed, 19 Vehicles Burnt In Niger State

One person has been killed and 10 others injured in a tanker explosion that occurred in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

The State Emergency Management Agency who confirmed the incident said the explosion occurred around 10 pm at Dilko Junction, along the Abuja expressway.

According to SEMA, men of the state and federal fire service were deployed to the area to contain the fire but were not unable to until about 4:30 am.

Nineteen vehicles were also destroyed in the inferno.

However, those who sustained injuries were immediately taken to the Umar Musa Hospital, Sabon Wuse.