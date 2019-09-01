Four Killed As Gunmen Attack Taraba Community

Four persons have been killed after gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr David Misal, confirmed the figure to Channels Television on Sunday.

He explained that the armed men came in through the outskirt Takum town and started shooting sporadically at people.

The assailants, according to Misal, were however repelled by operatives of the State Police Command and other security agencies on the ground.

He added that after engaging the gunmen, the police combed the area and found the bodies of four persons.

The Command’s spokesman said three of the bodies discovered were believed to be bandits while the fourth person was a resident said to have been hit by stray bullets.

He disclosed that the assailants made attempts to burn down houses, but were repelled by combined forces of security agencies.

Misal noted that the remains of the bandits and Takum resident have been deposited at the mortuary of the Takum General Hospital.

He gave assurance that the situation has been brought under control as security agencies have been deployed to the area to protect lives and property.