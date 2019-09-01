N5.5bn Senators’ Cars Purchase ‘Purely Legal’ If Budgeted For – Adeyeye

The spokesman for the Senate, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has reacted to the controversial N5.5 billion purportedly earmarked for the purchase of cars for members of the Red Chamber.

Senator Adeyeye, who spoke via the phone during Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, stated that the said amount would only be legal if budgeted by the National Assembly for such purpose.

He, however, dismissed the reports, stressing that he has yet to hear about the plan to purchase vehicles for the lawmakers with such a huge amount.

Senator Adeyeye said, “It is an exercise in futility; a complete exercise in futility. Even I as a Senator have not heard anything about that.

“So why will people be relying on rumour and newspaper reports? I wouldn’t know and in any case, if the Senate is going to spend that (amount); if it is budgeted for, then it means it is purely legal.”

The Senate spokesman explained that every new administration budgets vehicles for public office holders.

He, however, regretted why there would be a public outcry against the development, noting that it’s a norm for the three tiers of government.

“So why will the National Assembly be different? Why are they focusing on the National Assembly and not looking at the Executive, Judiciary arms of government?” he questioned.

The lawmaker added, “All of these people are entitled to official cars and do use official cars. Directors of agencies, even minor officials in agencies use official cars. So why will the National Assembly be different? Why should it be a problem that the National Assembly is entitled to cars, to use official cars?”

He decried that the purchase of cars for senators was viewed from the negative side, saying he cannot imagine himself in a vehicle used by a former member.

Senator Adeyeye also said some of the vehicles that were bought four years ago were no longer serviceable while others have probably been sold to their users.

He, therefore, warned those he described as mischief makers to desist from attempting to destroy the National Assembly, saying doing so would amount to destroying the nation’s democratic process.