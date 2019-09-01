Partial Closure Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Last Till October 31 – LASTMA

The partial closure of some sections of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will commence on Monday, September 2 and last until October 31.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) announced this in a travel advisory released on Sunday.

It explained that movement from Kara Bridge inward Berger would be sealed off while traffic would be diverted into the other part of the road going out of Lagos.

READ ALSO: Three Soldiers Die As Troops Kill Many Terrorists In Borno

LASTMA noted that the road would be divided into two lanes, both ways and traffic would be divided back to the road going inward Lagos at Berger intersection which links River Valley Estate.

It, however, announced alternative routes for road users travelling in and out of Lagos, urging them to take advantage of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from/to Abeokuta, connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Other routes recommended by the agency are Sagamu-Ikorodu Road from/to Sagamu connecting through Sagamu Interchange from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, as well as Ijebu-Ode – Itoikin Road from/to Ijebu-Ode connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

See the travel advisory released by LASTMA below: