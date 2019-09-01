Three Arrested Over Rape Of Girls Under 16 In Lagos

Three suspects have been arrested in Lagos over allegations of rape in the Bariga and Ajao Estate areas of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Mr Bala Elkana, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the Bariga Police Station received a complaint on Saturday that one Fatai Nafiu, 28, forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.

Elkana said a team of detectives from the Family Support Unit arrested the suspect and he confessed to committing the crime.

He added that the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination while efforts were ongoing to charge the suspect to court.

Similarly, the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman said another 34-year-old man, Taiwo Sheuases, was arrested for allegedly defiling a girl of about 15 years old in Bariga Market square.

The suspect also confessed to committing the crime and would be charged to court.

Elsewhere, a 50-year-old was arrested by operatives from the Ajao Estate Police Station following a complaint that he allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl.

The suspect, Isaac Ubogu, confessed to committing the crime while the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination.