Borno Senatorial Election: Tribunal Dismisses Petition Challenging Ndume’s Victory

The Borno State Election petition tribunal has dismissed the suit challenging the victory of Senator Ali Ndume as the representing the state at the 9th Assembly.

Kudla Satumari of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had approached the court to seek a nullification of the election citing alleged irregularities which includes thuggery, intimidation of voters, results manipulation and non-compliance with the electoral laws.

The PDP candidate asked the tribunal to order a fresh election within 90 days.

In his ruling, the tribunal chairman Justice Peter Kekemeke, dismissed the petition, saying the petitioner was unable to substantiate his allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Peter Kekemeke summed up the prayers of the petitioner into :

1. Whether or not the February 23rd Borno south senatorial district election is invalid by reasons of corrupt practices and non compliance with the electoral laws.

2. Whether the first respondent was not dully elected by the majority of the votes.

But rather said that the petitioner failed to prove his allegations of over voting beyond all reasonable doubt.

He added that petitioner is unable to prove this allegation, polling units by pulling units as required by the law.