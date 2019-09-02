EFCC Arrests Suspected Female Fraudster On FBI Wanted List

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested a female suspected internet fraudster who is on the FBI wanted list.

Briefing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the head of the commission in the state, Mr Muhtar Bello, who represented the Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, stated that the identity of the lady is being withheld for now because investigations are still ongoing.

He explained that the suspect steals people’s identities and forwards them to her her foreign collaborators .

According to him, “her collaborator uses it to file for fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service. She received as her cut, 185 Bitcoin which by current market value is N656,371,490”.

Bello also revealed that the Commission between January and August 2019 has arrested 113 internet fraudsters in Edo, Delta and Ondo states, and secured the conviction of 53 in court.

“Over 30 exotic cars were confiscated from the suspects. Other items recovered from them are lap tops computers, mobile phones flash, drive, internet modem and charms”, he said.

He further stated that the Commission independently arrested a cyber criminal and two siblings who are involved in Business Email Compromise, BEC.

“Their modus operandi was searching for victims email addresses especially Official Business Email addresses, create a phishing link and compromising the process in order to defraud unsuspecting victims.”

Using graphic illustrations, Bello educated journalists on how funds move from “hackers, farmers, and the pickers”.

He explained that the education became necessary because the Commission will soon begin to clampdown on those who appear to have legitimate businesses such as hotels, real estate, casino, oil and gas but were international fraudsters.

The arrest comes just days after another suspected fraudster, Joseph Oyediran, was arrested by the commission in Kwara State.

Bello, therefore, warned individuals and business owners to be cautious in carrying out their business transactions online, saying that most fraudsters have devised smarter means to defraud their victims.