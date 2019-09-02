Police Arrest 522 Murder Suspects, 1154 Alleged Kidnappers In Eight Months

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, says the force has arrested  about 552 murder suspects and 1,154 suspected kidnappers across the country between January and August.

IGP Adamu made the disclosure on Monday during the Southwest Geopolitical Zone Security Summit held in Ibadan.

At the summit, the police boss also said that about 2,015 armed robbery suspects were arrested, stressing that 363 of those in custody were apprehended in the South West.

He further revealed that 837 kidnap victims were rescued with 106 of such rescues achieved in the Southwest also.

Mr Adamu said the statistics pointed out that the Police in recent months have developed capacity and demonstrated the requisite professional zeal.

The IGP, however, said there were isolated cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the Southwest, particularly along Benin-Ore-Lagos highway and across Ondo state.

He said the current operations of the Police and other security agencies across the country, particularly along Niger- Kogi- FCT -Kaduna -Katsina and Zamfara state has been successful.

