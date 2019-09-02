Police Arrest 522 Murder Suspects, 1154 Alleged Kidnappers In Eight Months

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, says the force has arrested about 552 murder suspects and 1,154 suspected kidnappers across the country between January and August.

IGP Adamu made the disclosure on Monday during the Southwest Geopolitical Zone Security Summit held in Ibadan.

At the summit, the police boss also said that about 2,015 armed robbery suspects were arrested, stressing that 363 of those in custody were apprehended in the South West.

He further revealed that 837 kidnap victims were rescued with 106 of such rescues achieved in the Southwest also.

Mr Adamu said the statistics pointed out that the Police in recent months have developed capacity and demonstrated the requisite professional zeal.

The IGP, however, said there were isolated cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the Southwest, particularly along Benin-Ore-Lagos highway and across Ondo state.

He said the current operations of the Police and other security agencies across the country, particularly along Niger- Kogi- FCT -Kaduna -Katsina and Zamfara state has been successful.

READ ALSO: Xenophobia: ‘Our Brothers And Sisters Do Not Deserve This’- Twitter Agog Over South Africa Violence

KEYNOTE ADDRESS BY IGP MOHAMMED A. ADAMU, NPM, mni AT THE SOUTH WEST GEOPOLITICAL ZONE SECURITY SUMMIT, HELD AT THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CENTRE, UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN, IBADAN, OYO STATE, ON MONDAY 2ND SEPTEMBER, 2019 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

It is with great honour and a deep sense of professional fulfilment that I join Your Excellencies, respected Royal Fathers, and other strategic stakeholders from the six States in the South West geopolitical Zone at this all-important Summit. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

This meeting is being convened within the context of our Community Policing Vision which emphasizes citizens’ engagement in the process of identifying, dissecting and prioritizing threats to communal values, partnering to develop strategies to address the threats, and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

building trust to undertake actions directed at mitigating them. This is the second in the series of the geopolitical security Summits being facilitated by the Nigeria Police. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

The first was held with the Executive Governors and strategic stakeholders in the North West geopolitical Zone on 1st August, 2019 in Katsina. Similar engagement will be held in the other remaining geopolitical Zones subsequently. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

During the first security summit, issues touching on banditry, kidnapping and sundry violent crimes were discussed, opinions aggregated, and new anti-crime pathways jointly evolved. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

I am delighted to note that the strategies jointly developed between the strategic community actors and the Police which are currently being implemented have been effective in addressing the identified security threats in the geopolitical Zone. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

This is evidenced by the fact dat since the meeting, the rate of these crimes has not only dropped drastically, several bandits have voluntary renounced crime, submitted their weapons & released several victims dat had hitherto been kidnapped & held in their camps across the Zone — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

A more significant outcome of the initiative is the enhanced trust between the communities and the Police and a renewed determination to embrace the police as ‘their police’ who are committed to serving them. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

In consequence, there has been a remarkable increase in the volume and quality of pieces of criminal information shared by the citizens across the North West geopolitical Zone with the local police and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

these are being optimally utilised to take the anti-crime war to the door steps of the criminals with resounding success. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Our experience from the first security Summit stresses two fundamental facts in relation to policing and community safety. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Firstly, it highlights the fact that we cannot proceed on an anti-crime war against criminal elements that are united in their determination to threaten our common values with a divided front. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Hence, we must as a strategy, strengthen partnership among ourselves as a community on the one hand, and between the communities and the police on the other hand. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

The strength of this partnership and the commitment of all actors within the process will undoubtedly, influence the extent of success we can record against the criminals. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Secondly, it underscores the strategic importance of community policing as the most potent strategy for internal security governance. As attractive as the concepts of intelligence-led policing or technology-driven policing could be, the reality remains that no police agency … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

either in the advanced or developing climes can succeed in its mandate without the consent, support and trust of the citizens they are engaged to serve and protect regardless of how well equipped, trained or motivated they may be. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

The point being emphasized here, Your Excellencies, is that police legitimacy draws from public consent and trust, and lack of effective partnership between the police and the public can only sustain ineffective policing and engender insecurity within the community. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

The imperative of partnership between the police and the public was accentuated by Robert Peel, the pioneer Chief of London Metropolitan Police in 1829 when he noted that the police and the communities should at all times maintain a relationship that gives reality to the … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

historic tradition that the police are the public and the public are the police; the police are the only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the intent of the community welfare. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

It is for this reason that I wish to sincerely appreciate the support of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde for volunteering to partner with us in hosting this Summit. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Looking at the rich attendance at this meeting, I am convinced that our aim of convening the Summit can and shall be achieved. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Looking at the rich attendance at this meeting, I am convinced that our aim of convening the Summit can and shall be achieved. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Looking at the rich attendance at this meeting, I am convinced that our aim of convening the Summit can and shall be achieved. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

These include advancing the principles of community policing in engaging the citizens towards x-raying the dynamics of crime in the South West geopolitical Zone, drawing on the rich experiences and wisdom of our traditional rulers and all citizens across the Zone, and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

galvanizing our communities to march hand-in-hand with us in reviewing our strategies and jointly evolving new pathways and actions towards restoring security order across our communities. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Generally-speaking, the security situation across the country has been stabilized. However, there are isolated cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in the South West, particularly, along Benin-Ore-Lagos Highway and across Ondo State. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

The reality is that the current concerted operations of the Police and other security agencies across the country, particularly, along the Niger-Kogi-FCT-Kaduna-Katsina and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Zamfara areas have engendered a dispersal and re-location of some of the criminals to new localities including the South West. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

In response to this emerging trend, we have been evaluating and re-evaluating our operational strategies while strengthening our institutional capacity in relation to the generation of actionable intelligence and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

the conduct of special operations directed at proactively responding to criminal situations across the country. I am delighted to note that ‘Operation Puff Adder’ which we launched as a strategy to stabilize the security profile in the country and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

other strategies that we have emplaced since January 2019 have so far been a success story. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

In consequence, between January – August 2019, a total of 552 murder suspects were arrested with 66 such arrests effected in the South West. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Similarly, 2,015 armed robbery suspects were arrested with 363 of the figure arrested in the South West, while 1,154 kidnapping suspects were also apprehended in various operations. 147 of these were arrested in the South West. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Furthermore, 1,183 suspected cultists have also been arrested with 425 of this figure apprehended in the South Western States. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

In relation to recoveries, 1,356 firearms of various calibre and descriptions were recovered in various intelligence-led operations by the Police with 277 of such recoveries made in the South Western part of the country. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

Similarly, 21,300 ammunition of various descriptions and calibre were recovered in various intelligence-led operations with the highest number of 5, 270 ammunition recovered from criminal syndicates in the South West including about 2,700 ammunition recovered in June, 2019 from — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

a cross-border arms smuggling syndicate in Oyo State. Furthermore, 1,541 stolen vehicles were recovered with 482 of such recoveries achieved in the South West while a total of 837 kidnapping victim were rescued with 106 of such rescues achieved in the South West. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

The point being highlighted from these statistics is that the Nigeria Police in recent months have developed capacity and demonstrated the requisite professional zeal such that today, we can confidently say that we have the institutional capability not only for preventive … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019

actions, but for responding effectively to any crime situation or threat with a view to locating and apprehending the criminal elements and disrupting their criminal enterprises across the country. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 2, 2019