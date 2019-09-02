United’s Darmian To Join Parma

Updated September 2, 2019
Manchester United’s Italian defender Matteo Darmian attends a training session at the Carrington training ground in greater Manchester, north west England on April 9, 2019, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match against Barcelona. Oli SCARFF / AFP

 

Italy full-back Matteo Darmian has joined Parma after four seasons with Manchester United, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined United from Torino in 2015, but fell out of favour after his first season and made only 14 Premier League appearances across the last two campaigns.

Parma said Darmian had signed a four-year deal, but did not reveal the transfer fee.

Darmian played 92 matches for United in total, scoring one goal, and has made 36 international appearances.

Parma, who finished 14th in Serie A last season, won 3-1 at Udinese on Sunday to bounce back from their opening-weekend loss to reigning champions Juventus.

