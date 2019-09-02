Xenophobia: ‘Our Brothers And Sisters Do Not Deserve This’- Twitter Agog Over South Africa Violence

Twitter is agog with reactions trailing reports of Xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The latest report in which South Africans are said to have attacked business of foreigners including those belonging to Nigerians, have stirred debates in different corners especially on social media.

Here are some reactions drawn from twitter where many Nigerians are really venting their anger and frustration over the ill fate that have met many Nigerians in South Africa.

READ ALSO: Xenophobia: ‘We Are Looking Into The Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa’ -The Week In Quotes

Thunder strikes:

South Africans will attack Nigerians A Tanzanian kills a South African:

South Africans will attack Nigerians President Cyril catches cold:

South Africans will attack Nigerians Police officers sell drugs

South Africans will attack Nigerians#Xenophobia — Olawale Ebenzy (@ebenzy_) September 2, 2019

This #Xenophobia attack on Nigerians in South Africa is saddening. Our brothers and sisters do not deserve this no matter what. — Sally (@is_salsu) September 2, 2019

Hey South Africans, the recent acts of #Xenophobia are so disheartening. Please let us all live together as Africans. I can assure you that South Africans in other African countries live in peace. I hope this ends 🙏 — Dennis Kiplimo™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@ItsShark15) September 2, 2019

Dear President @MBuhari, this is beyond your Minister for Foreign Affairs and SA Diaspora. You need to summon the South African Ambassador to Asorock immediately. Your citizens are being killed. For once, act like a President! #Xenophobia — Henry Shield (@henryshield) September 2, 2019

This is what’s happening at #JoburgCBD right now attacks on foreign nationals. #Xenophobia attack. 💔 #BreeTaxiRank Make sure ur Families are safe guys call check up on them. pic.twitter.com/6Be2P9HjFS — 👑King Mabaso 👑💧 🇿🇦 (@SizweBebe) September 2, 2019

This is shameful act ever! Nigerian car dealership at Elis park Johannesburg was burnt down😭😭😭😭 #Xenophobiapic.twitter.com/UeKcCDTdpz — Kawangware Finest™️ (@cbs_ke) September 2, 2019

Felt like going to Shoprite this week, but in response to the outbreak of #Xenophobia in South Africa, I won’t be going. I will also avoid all South African owned businesses for a week, at least. Fortunately, I am not an MTN subscriber. A message has to be sent, somehow. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) September 2, 2019

It’s sad that blacks have evolved to being the greatest advocates of racism. There is no love and unity again! #Xenophobia — Pablo Noser (@pablobignose) September 2, 2019

Dear South Africans, It’s not our fault that we have bad leaders

Nigeria gave SA free education

We stood with you when you were struggling with Aparthied

Nelson Mandela was hidden in Nig for 6months Why did you forget so soon💔

Please stop killing Nigerians🙏🏿

Stop #Xenophobia😭 — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@classicNedu) September 2, 2019

This despicable act must stop & reparation must be discussed immediately btw @SAGovernmentZA and @NigeriaGov! #Xenophobia — El Dani (@DaChinagorom) September 2, 2019

RT @henryshield: Dear President @MBuhari, this is beyond your Minister for Foreign Affairs and SA Diaspora. You need to summon the South African Ambassador to Aso Rock immediately. Your citizens are being killed. For once, act like a President! #Xenophobia — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) September 2, 2019

Nigeria cannot even vex and ask her citizens to return home. Nigerians in diaspora will rather face hell abroad than return to Nigeria. Harsh reality of a failed nation. #Xenophobia — E (@royaltyuso) September 2, 2019

Nigeria cannot even vex and ask her citizens to return home. Nigerians in diaspora will rather face hell abroad than return to Nigeria. Harsh reality of a failed nation. #Xenophobia — E (@royaltyuso) September 2, 2019

These attacks have been on for a long time, Nigerians in SA have cried, others home have wailed..Yet no definitive action have been taken…We are tired of all these political statements…Nigerians need to see actions, the govt. need to hold the govt. of S.A accountable. — Eneyo Uchente (@Ee_code) September 2, 2019