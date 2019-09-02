Xenophobia: ‘Our Brothers And Sisters Do Not Deserve This’- Twitter Agog Over South Africa Violence

Channels Television  
Updated September 2, 2019

 

Twitter is agog with reactions trailing reports of Xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The latest report in which South Africans are said to have attacked business of foreigners including those belonging to Nigerians, have stirred debates in different corners especially on social media.

Here are some reactions drawn from twitter where many Nigerians are really venting their anger and frustration over the ill fate that have met many Nigerians in South Africa.

READ ALSO: Xenophobia: ‘We Are Looking Into The Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa’ -The Week In Quotes

 



