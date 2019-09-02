Xenophobia: South Africans Invade Nigerians, Other Foreigners’ Businesses

South Africa has woken up to another wave of attacks and looting of foreign-owned businesses overnight in central Johannesburg.

Nigerians are among those who were affected by the recent attack which was carried late on Sunday spewing into the early hours of Monday.

It was gathered that things began to heat up in the early hours of Sunday, September 1, but it all turned violent in the later hours of the day.

A footage obtained by Channels Television shows that several mechanic workshops and car dealerships have been looted and burnt.

It was gathered that a metro policeman trying to quell the violence has also been shot by an armed looter.

Jeppestown in down town Johannesburg , Jules street and Malvern area were most affected and thirty one people have been arrested for public violence.

The incident follows a fire allegedly over a domestic dispute that left three people dead.

Other parts of the province and the country are on high alert over threatened violence by the locals directed at foreign nationals.