Gunmen Kidnap Mother Of Lawmaker In Jigawa

The mother of a lawmaker in the Jigawa State House Assembly, Yayaha Muhammad has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The lawmaker representing Suletan Karkar constituency and former Special Adviser on political affairs to the Jigawa State Governor Badaru Abubakar was kidnapped on Monday night.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Bala Zama told Channels Television that the gunmen kidnapped the elderly woman at her residence in Danladin Gumel, Suletankarkar Local Government of the state.

He promised that police are doing their best to rescue the victim.