‘We Have Known No Peace’, Leah Sharibu’s Mother, Others Call For Her Release

The family members of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl in Boko Haram captivity, have called on the Federal Government to match its words with action by ensuring the release of their daughter.

They made the appeal during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital three days after the government dismissed the reports of Leah’s death.

The family said the government is not doing enough to ensure their daughter’s release, adding that the Nigerian authorities should do everything possible to get Leah and others out of the terrorists’ captivity.

READ ALSO: Ishaku, Ortom, Others To Meet Over Tiv-Jukun Crisis

In her reaction, Leah’s biological mother, Rahila, decried that despite the assurances from the government, her daughter has remained in the captivity of the insurgents since February 2018.

She said, “I have come to cry to the government; we are very disturbed and worried. Since this girl was abducted, we have known no peace.

“We are pleading to them to please bring back this girl … my prayer is that God will hear our prayers and bring back our daughter so that we can have peace.”

Leah’s stepmother, Rebecca, said they were excited when they heard that their daughter was alive contrary to the recent reports of her death.

She, however, pleaded with the government to help ensure the release of Leah from the captivity of her abductors.

Rebecca said, “Just as we learned that Leah is alive on Saturday, honestly we are very happy to hear that. However, we are still pleading because it is not only today that we are being told that Lear is dead.

“When the general elections were getting closer, we were told that Leah is dead but they came out to say Leah is alive, until when Grace came out to say Leah is dead. Please, they should try and bring back my daughter.”

Explaining how Leah became her daughter, Rebecca said, “Just as you heard from her biological mother, but I am her mother because since she was very small, she was given to me.

“She grew up in my hands and I put her in nursery school, to primary school and up to secondary school. I trained her and taught her the fear of God and she grew up in the fear of God.”