Xenophobia: House Of Reps To Consider Reconvening As Gbajabiamila Cuts Short Tanzania Trip

Updated September 3, 2019

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, said that the green chamber may cut short their recess and reconvene to address the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

The Speaker also announced that he is cutting short his trip to Tanzania, where he is attending the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Africa Region) conference holding in Zanzibar.

Gbajabiamila disclosed his on his verified Twitter handle.

See his tweet below…



