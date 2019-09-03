Xenophobia: I Will Never Go To South Africa Again – Burna Boy

In the wake of fresh attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, talented Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, has vowed never to visit the country.

The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ took to his twitter to vent over the recent attacks, stating that he had also had his fair share of xenophobic experiences in South Africa.

According to him, although his dream had always been to see a united Africa, that dream may no longer be feasible until the government takes decisive measures against the situation.

He, however, stated that he was not encouraging violence and that there are some South Africans who are “amazing”… “but they are not many at all”, he added.

Meanwhile, as a solution to the continuous attacks, the ‘Gbona’ crooner has also called on Nigerians in the diaspora to return home.

“Instead of to go become dog for city…If all the Nigerians for diaspora come back with ginger for our future we go clean house wey e go shine pass shoe”, he wrote in response to a tweet by fellow musician, Davido who said, “If our country good, wetin we go find go southy ???”.

