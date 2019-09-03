Xenophobia: South African President Ramaphosa Condemns Attack On Foreigners

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday in a series of tweets condemned the xenophobic attacks and the violence in his country.

The president said in order to put an end to the violence, he will hold a meeting with his ministers.

“I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them,” he said.

Ramaphosa also stressed that there is no justification for the attacks by South Africans on foreigners resident in the country, noting that, “The people of our country want to live in harmony; whatever concerns or grievances we may have, we need to handle them in a democratic way. There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries.”

He also expressed pain, support, solidarity, and love to the families, friends and loved ones of victims of the violence.

