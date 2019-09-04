48 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Under Prosecution In Kaduna – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is currently prosecuting 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Kaduna State.

Zonal head of the Commission in the state, Mailafia Yakubu, disclosed this on Wednesday at a media briefing where he updated the public on activities of the Commission in the zone.

He said that the Kaduna office, from January to date, received 345 petitions and investigated 286 cases.

Yakubu further stated that 52 of the cases had been forwarded to a legal department for advice while 56 cases involving 48 suspected internet fraudsters are already before the court and 23 persons have been convicted.

The briefing comes on the heels of the recent arrest of some Nigerians by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

Yakubu explained that the EFCC has a long history of collaboration with the FBI and the current investigations are a result of the synergy.

He, however, lamented about the negative effect of cybercrime on the country’s image and called on citizens to be vigilant in order not to fail victim of the crime.

While thanking Nigerians for their immense contributions to the fight against corruption, the Zonal head advised parents to monitor the lifestyle of their wards who he believes are mostly targeted for cybercrime.