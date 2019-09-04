‘Angel Has Fallen’ Tops North American Box Office

Lionsgate’s political thriller “Angel Has Fallen” didn’t quite soar but managed to stay atop the North American box office over the US holiday weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Tuesday.

The action-packed film took in $15.4 million across the four-day Labor Day weekend. That came at the end of a summer that saw movie revenue dip by two percent from last year, the Comscore website said.

“Angel,” the third film in the franchise, stars Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent wrongly accused of trying to kill the US president (Morgan Freeman).

A relatively sedate movie weekend saw little change in the top five films. Runner-up for a second straight week was Universal’s raunchy tween comedy “Good Boys,” which took in $12.2 million over four days.

In third, up two spots from last weekend, was Disney’s updated version of “The Lion King,” which pulled in $9.3 million in its seventh week out.

Universal’s action film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” held onto fourth from last weekend, taking $8.4 million.

And slipping from third to fifth, at $7.8 million, was Sony’s “Overcomer,” a Christian-themed movie about a former basketball coach who agrees to train an asthmatic orphan girl for a huge cross-country meet.

Rounding out the four-day weekend’s top 10 were:

“Ready or Not” ($7.5 million)

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” ($6.3 million)

“The Angry Birds Movie 2” ($6.0 million)

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” ($5.8 million)

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” ($5.6 million)

