Bandits Attacks: Masari Visits Eight Affected LGAs In Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari has visited eight Local Government Areas in Katsina, which were affected by the activities of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state.

Upon arrival in Sabuwa LGA, one of the affected LGAs, the governor had an interactive session with leaders and parents of the suspected bandits terrorising innocent citizens across not only the visiting LGA but also Dandume and Faskari LGAs of the state.

He restated his commitment to render assistance to the Fulani people living in the Forest area so far they embrace dialogue for peace and leave peacefully with one another in their respective territories.

The visit according to the governor was aimed at calling the attention of suspected Fulani bandits to respect the amnesty granted to them by the state government.

Governor Masari had on August 29, 2019, summoned Fulani community leaders along with their village and district heads drawn from the nine security front line LGAs in the state for dialogue which translated to this visit.

The governor said he is determined to deploy all means aimed at restoring peace in the state as the amnesty agreement he signed with the repentant cattle rustlers, bandits and kidnappers had not yielded a fruitful result.