Musa Wada Wins Kogi PDP Governorship Ticket

Channels Television  
Updated September 4, 2019

 

Engr Musa Wada has gotten the governorship ticket of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for Kogi State.

Wada polled a total of 748 votes to defeat his closed opponent Ibrahim Abubakar, who polled 710 votes.

The election is slated to hold November 16, 2019.

He would be facing the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the seat of the no.1 citizen of the state.

 

 

 

 



